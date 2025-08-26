Shemaroo Entertainment to launch Shemaroo Josh movie channel on September 1

New Delhi: Shemaroo Entertainment will launch a new Hindi movie channel, Shemaroo Josh, on September 1, 2025.

According to sources, the company’s youth-focused free-to-air channel Chumbak TV may be rebranded as Shemaroo Josh.

Shemaroo Josh is expected to focus on Hindi movies, which was launched in May 2023 as a free-to-air Hindi entertainment channel targeting youth with a mix of international dubbed shows, animation, and new-age creator content under the tagline “मस्त है” (Mast Hai).

Shemaroo Josh, which is likely to replace the company’s youth-centric channel Chumbak TV, will be available across major distribution platforms. Viewers can watch the channel on DD Free Dish (53), Tata Play (383), Airtel Digital (220), Dish TV (414), D2H (365), Sun Direct (358), GTPL (79), NXT Digital (79), IN Digital (253), ICNCL (116), Hathway (117), Siti Cable (218), Digina (234) and UCN (57).

The upcoming Shemaroo Josh is poised to bolster Shemaroo’s portfolio, which includes Shemaroo TV, Shemaroo Umang, Shemaroo MarathiBana, and Chumbak TV, alongside its OTT platform ShemarooMe and over 50 YouTube channels.