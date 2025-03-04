Shemaroo and Story Square Productions’ launch new show Jamuniya

New Delhi: Shemaroo Umang and Story Square Productions have launched Jamuniya, a show focusing on the struggles of those judged for their appearance.

Premiered on March 3, 2025, at 8 PM, the show will air Monday to Saturday.

Starring Aleya Ghosh in the titular role alongside Rajat Verma, Jamuniya also features Bhojpuri actresses including Rani Chatterjee and Meena Mir in pivotal roles.

The show is set in Uttar Pradesh and follows the journey of a young girl, Jamuniya, who faces discrimination because of her dark complexion.

Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcasting Business, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "Stories that not only entertain but also strike an emotional chord with the audience have the potential to drive meaningful change. With Jamuniya, we want to address a crucial societal issue— colour-based discrimination and the struggles many face due to societal conditioning around beauty.

He added, “Television has the power to shape perspectives and spark conversations, and we hope this show challenges outdated mindsets while inspiring confidence in those who have faced similar biases. Jamuniya is not just a show; it is a movement that urges society to look beyond appearances and recognise true worth."

Vedraj, the concept creator of the show, expressed, "As storytellers, our responsibility goes beyond creating engaging content—we have the power to question deep-rooted prejudices and bring about change. Jamuniya is a reflection of the biases that still exist around us. Through this story, we aim to encourage conversations about self-worth, acceptance, and breaking free from outdated beauty standards. We hope Jamuniya resonates with audiences and leaves a lasting impact."

Watch Jamuniya promo:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3UeZTwyDHQ