Shaurya Sharma joins ZEEL as head of marketing for Zee TV

New Delhi: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has appointed Shaurya Sharma as the Head of Marketing for Zee TV. Announcing the update on LinkedIn, Sharma shared that he will be taking on the responsibilities of Vice President at ZEEL.

Sharma is migrating from the role of Cluster Marketing Head at Sun TV Network Limited. In this role, he oversaw the marketing engines of Sun Neo, Sun Marathi, and Sun Bangla. Sharma has switched from this role after more than two years.

Cumulatively, Sharma brings with him a 13-year-long experience. Starting with United Spirits Limited, he had his first role in the entertainment industry with Disney Star. Having worked for the network for almost 6 years, he has had roles in Shadowfox and Sun TV before switching to ZEEL.

Sharma is a B.Tech graduate in Computer Engineering and has honed his marketing acumen from T.A.Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)