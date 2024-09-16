Shashi Vempati on ATSC Board Business Advisory Council

New Delhi: Former Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati will soon join the esteemed ATSC Board Business Advisory Council.

ATSC, the Broadcast Standards Association, is a multinational standards development organisation aimed at empowering the broadcasting ecosystem through innovation and collaboration.

With this nomination, India is expected to contribute in shaping the future of broadcast technology and Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) Broadcasting innovations globally.

As a member of the ATSC Business Advisory Council, Vempati will contribute strategic insights to bridge business and technology sectors, expanding the scope of ATSC standards across a range of industries and geographies.

Vempati’s appointment aligns with the global adoption of ATSC 3.0 standards, known for revolutionising next-generation broadcasting by integrating broadband and broadcast technologies.

With the ATSC 3.0 standard offering a transformative framework for seamless multimedia delivery, India’s vast population can leverage this technology to enhance education, digital inclusion, and disaster management services, further aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India' vision.

Today, India stands on the cusp of a broadcasting revolution with emerging technology that allows mobile phones to receive broadcast signals directly.

Vempati’s onboarding has the potential to open up unprecedented access to media and emergency services, even in the most remote parts of the country while enabling Educational Media and Skilling to realise the developmental goals of a Viksit Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ATSC 3.0 is rapidly gaining momentum worldwide, from the United States and Canada to South Korea, Brazil, and the Caribbean.

The recent decision by Brazil to adopt the ATSC3 standard for broadcast services, based on extensive testing of multiple systems, paves the way for a Broadcast Technology QUAD of sorts between four major democracies across the globe to come together on leveraging broadcast resilience for the greater public good.

India's thriving technology ecosystem, known for its IT prowess, innovation in telecommunications, and manufacturing capacities, is well-positioned to contribute significantly to the deployment and enhancement of ATSC 3.0 technologies globally.

The cross-pollination of India’s talent and the global broadcasting ecosystem promises not only a win for India but for the entire world in line with Prime Minister Modi’s twin visions for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Design in India for the World’.

By driving discussions on the business and policy considerations for adopting these technologies, Vempati is expected to bolster India’s positioning as a critical partner in global media technologies, opening doors for collaboration across various industries, including media, telecommunications, and disaster management.