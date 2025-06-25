Shark Tank India season 5 launches with satirical campaign targeting hustle culture

New Delhi: Shark Tank India is back for its fifth season, kicking off with a witty new campaign promoting this year’s edition open for registrations.

The campaign takes a satirical dig at hustle culture and excessive work hours. The campaign encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to break free from the grind and pitch their business ideas on the show.

The centrepiece of the campaign is an advertisement that opens with disgruntled CEOs lamenting the loss of their employees, who have quit to launch their own startups. Through exaggerated and humorous scenes, the ad spotlights toxic workplace expectations, including a fictional company where employees are urged to work until death for their bosses’ billionaire dreams.

The ad cleverly uses reverse psychology and satire to promote the core ethos of the show: empowering individuals to become entrepreneurs.

Since its inception in 2021, Shark Tank India has featured 741 pitches and facilitated 351 deals, disbursing a total of Rs 293 crore in funding, said Sony in a statement.

The show has become a cultural phenomenon, spotlighting India’s booming startup ecosystem.

Season 5 will stream on Sony LIV and air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Watch the film here: