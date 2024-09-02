Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay passes away in tragic accident

New Delhi: Senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay, 64, died on Sunday after falling from the fourth floor of his house in Vasant Kunj, southwest Delhi, while inspecting renovation work.

He sustained severe head injuries in the fall from the fourth to the second floor. Despite being rushed to the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre around 11 am, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Upadhyay was the elder brother of former Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the death of senior journalist Umesh Upadhyay. In a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Umesh Upadhyay ji, a senior journalist and writer who made significant contributions to digital media and television. His passing is an irreparable loss to journalism. My condolences to his family in this time of grief. Om Shanti!"