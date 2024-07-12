SC outs actions against Power TV to be ‘politically motivated,’ grants interim relief

Delhi: The Supreme Court granted interim relief to Power TV by vacating the interim stay on its broadcasts.

This decision came after the channel, known for its reporting on sexual abuse allegations against suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna and his brother Suraj Revanna, faced restrictions imposed by the Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, expressed strong views on safeguarding freedom of speech and expression, suggesting that actions against Power TV appeared to be politically motivated.

The High Court had earlier ordered a halt to Power TV's broadcasts, alleging the channel lacked a valid broadcasting licence. Power TV countered by arguing it was unfairly targeted following its coverage of the Prajwal Revanna scandal.

The channel claimed it received threats and interference, including calls from influential figures demanding the removal of their broadcasts.

Despite the High Court's interim order, which was upheld by a Division Bench on July 3 pending a decision from the Central government on the licence issue, Power TV moved to the Supreme Court. There, it challenged the High Court's decision and highlighted discrepancies in how similar cases involving other channels were handled.

The Supreme Court's decision to grant interim relief was seen as a significant step in protecting media freedom amidst allegations of selective targeting and intimidation.