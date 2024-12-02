Saregama gets exclusive audio-video rights to all music from MTV Hustle Season 4

New Delhi: MTV Hustle, the Indian rap reality show, has announced a collaboration with the music label Saregama for its fourth season.

This partnership grants Saregama exclusive audio-video rights to all music from MTV Hustle Season 4. The label, after the collaboration, will have the first opportunity to sign any of the 15 talented contestants.

Commenting on Saregama’s collaboration with the rap show, Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head, Youth, Music & English (YME), said, “As we strive to build these young artists, Saregama makes for a great partner to take this modern music format to new audiences. Personally, I am thrilled to see the Saregama team share our vision of building new talent and showcasing fresh music globally.” YME is Viacom 18’s unit that comprises MTV, MTV Beats, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1.

In addition to this, FilterCopy, a sister concern of Saregama, has tied with the MTV show as an associate sponsor. As part of this collaboration, FilterCopy will feature a special segment, ‘FilterCopy Freshly Brewed Bangers’, which will showcase the standout rap performances from each episode.

As an associate sponsor, FilterCopy will team up with MTV Hustle Season 4 contestants to create content, leveraging the platform’s audience to amplify the rap movement. Fans will also be invited to contribute lyrics through user-generated content (UGC), fostering a community-driven approach to celebrating rap culture.

Speaking on the association, Vishwanath Shetty, D2C Business Head at FilterCopy, said, “As one of the first pop culture creators on digital, FilterCopy has always championed fresh talent and created content that resonates deeply with India’s youth. Our partnership with MTV Hustle, the biggest talent discovery platform for hip hop in India, reflects this ethos, enabling us to celebrate the dynamic art of rap while crafting immersive experiences for young audiences.”