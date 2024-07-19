Sapangeet Rajwant moves on from Viacom18 after ten years

New Delhi: Sapangeet Rajwant, Senior Vice-President- marketing, Viacom18, has exited the company after an association of ten years, Rajwant confirmed to BestMediaInfo.

Rajwant has exited the media industry to redirect her attention towards the management of her banquet businesses.

“After 20 years in the media industry, I want to pursue my own business venture,” highlighted Rajwant.

She joined the company as head of marketing and digital for Colors TV in August 2014.

Prior to working at Viacom18, she worked with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) for almost a decade. Her last role at Zee was that of VP, Marketing.