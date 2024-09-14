Sant Prasad Rai steps down as ABP News editorial head

New Delhi: Sant Prasad Rai has stepped down from his role as Senior Vice-President, News and Production at ABP News.

Rai joined ABP News in 2022 from TV9 Bharatvarsh, where he served as Managing Editor.

People reporting to Rai will now report to Rajnish Ahuja.

Ahuja, who joined ABP News from Zee Media seven months ago, currently holds the position of Executive Vice President of News and Production.

Before joining TV9, Rai took on the role following Vinod Kapri’s exit from the network.

He has also served as Senior Executive Editor at India TV and Editor-Output at Zee Media from July 2017 to April 2018.

Ahuja, before his tenure at Zee Media, was associated with ABP News as Senior Vice-President of Corporate Communications.

He has held various editorial and leadership positions at prominent networks, including News 24, Sahara Samay, ETV UP, ANI Reuters TV, TV Today Network, and DD News.

Ahuja also headed the content and editorial team as Deputy Managing Editor at ABP News for two years.