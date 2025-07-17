Sandeep Mehrotra moves on from Sony Pictures Networks India

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced that Sandeep Mehrotra, Head of Ad Sales - Network Channels, will be transitioning out of his role due to personal reasons.

Sandeep Mehrotra, Head of Ad Sales - Network Channels, said, “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to step down due to personal reasons. It has been a rewarding journey building a strong team, achieving key milestones, and fostering lasting industry relationships. I’m grateful to have contributed to SPNI’s growth and to be part of a culture driven by ambition, collaboration, and integrity.”

Gaurav Banerjee, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “After a successful tenure leading Sales for our Network Channels, we sincerely thank Sandeep for his invaluable contributions, steadfast commitment, and the positive energy he brought to the organisation and our client partners. We respect his decision and wish him all the best.”