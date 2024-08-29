Samsung TV Plus launches Aaj Tak HD and The Lallantop

Delhi: Samsung TV Plus, the brand’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service in India, has announced the launch of Aaj Tak HD and The Lallantop on its portfolio.

Kunal Mehta, Head of Partnerships, Samsung TV Plus India, said, “Our endeavour is to bring unparalleled access and exceptional value to our audiences and advertisers on the Samsung TV plus platform. The addition of Aaj Tak HD and The Lallantop channels will provide increased access to the latest news from the world of business, politics, entertainment and more. This partnership with TV Today Network is a testament to that commitment.”

Salil Kumar, CEO - Digital Business, TVTN, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our two new FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus India. This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, as it allows us to bring our diverse and engaging content to a broader audience through one of the most popular and innovative smart TV platforms. With numerous options available for connected TV viewers, this collaboration enables us to broaden our audience and engage with those embracing new technologies, ensuring our content remains accessible across diverse viewing ecosystems.”