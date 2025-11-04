Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025 Conclave returns to Delhi from November 21–23

New Delhi: The India Today Group’s annual literature and culture conclave, Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025, is set to return to the capital from November 21 to 23, bringing together poets, authors, performers and thinkers for a three-day programme of readings, discussions and music.

Now in its latest edition, the festival will continue its focus on making literature and creative dialogue accessible to audiences across generations. This year’s line-up features Piyush Mishra, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Singh Dhanoa, Kumar Vishwas, Malini Awasthi, Neha Kakkar, Manoj Muntashir and Namita Dubey, among others.

The event will offer visitors live poetry recitations, musical performances and discussions on literature, philosophy and contemporary thought. Kumar Vishwas, whose Apne Apne Ram has been noted for reinterpreting the Ramkatha in a modern and relatable manner, will perform across all three days.

Complementing the literary sessions will be a series of musical performances by artists including Malini Awasthi, Neha Kakkar, Jasbir Jassi and Hargun Kaur, adding a range of folk and popular music to the programme.

The festival’s sessions will include themes such as mindfulness and creativity, with panels like Jeewan Ki Jagrukta: Kitni Zaruri… and Rahgeer Live, featuring Marham, Deveshi Sahgal, Rahgir and others.

Sahitya Aaj Tak 2025 will once again position Delhi as a meeting ground for writers, musicians and thinkers, reflecting the country’s ongoing engagement with its literary and artistic traditions in contemporary contexts.