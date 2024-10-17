Saffola Oats launches two TVCs showcasing the versatility of oats

New Delhi: Saffola Oats, owned by Indian multinational consumer goods company, Marico, has announced its latest campaign with new TVCs that showcase the versatility and deliciousness of oats. These two ad films are conceptualised by Mullen Lintas.

The films emphasise the unique soft grains of Saffola Oats, which not only create a creamy texture but also easily blend into any regular dish, enhancing its taste further.

They also challenge the concept that oats are healthy but often considered boring and limited to porridge by highlighting how Saffola Oats can elevate the taste of everyday dishes.

Vaibhav Bhanchawat, Chief Operating Officer - India & Foods Business (Marico), said, “We aim to transform how people perceive oats, showcasing their incredible versatility and ability to elevate a wide array of dishes beyond traditional breakfast porridge. The secret of our oats lies in our unique soft grains, which create a creamy texture when cooked and seamlessly blend into everyday recipes, enhancing both taste and texture for a truly delightful experience. As India’s #1 Oats brand, we want to inspire people to explore the endless possibilities of Saffola Oats beyond just porridge.”

