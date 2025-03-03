Sadhna Broadcast to rebrand as Crystal Business System

New Delhi: Sadhna Broadcast has changed its corporate identity to Crystal Business System.

The decision, approved during a board meeting on February 28, 2025, marks a rebranding effort aimed at expanding its horizons beyond traditional broadcasting.

The announcement came via a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, where the company detailed its intent to adopt the new name, subject to approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) and shareholders.

The board also greenlit plans for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for March 27, 2025, to formalise the change and address other statutory requirements.

Sadhna Broadcast operates multiple TV channels, including Sadhna TV and Ishwar TV (spiritual content), Sadhna News and Sadhna Plus News (current affairs), and regional channels like Sadhna MP CG RAJ. It also runs Sadhna Bhakti (devotional), VIP News, Har Khabar, and Rishu Movies (entertainment). These channels are available via mobile apps (Android & iOS), web streaming (ShemarooMe), and traditional TV networks