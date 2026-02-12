Sachin Malhotra joins NDTV as National Revenue Head, Hindi Cluster

New Delhi: NDTV Network has appointed Sachin Malhotra as National Revenue Head for its Hindi Cluster. Malhotra brings close to three decades of experience in media sales and revenue management. He announced the move in a recent update on LinkedIn.



Prior to this, he was General Manager (Client Partner – Key Accounts) at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), where he worked for over five years. Before that, he served as Region Head – North & East for the Youth Cluster at The Walt Disney Company between September 2013 and February 2017.

He also held the position of Vice President at 9X Media from June 2008 to September 2013. Malhotra began his career with the Times Group as Manager – Response in February 1997, a role he held for over 11 years until May 2008.

His appointment comes amid fresh churn within NDTV’s revenue leadership. He is going to replace Vivek Makker, who had been associated with NDTV India since 2012.



Shilpa Shetty, National Revenue Head, NDTV Profit, has also exited the company, according to people familiar with the matter. NDTV Network has appointed Saurabh Goel as the new National Revenue Head of NDTV Profit, replacing Shetty.

The changes come as NDTV rolls out a performance improvement programme (PIP) across departments. While the exact number of employees affected is not clear, staff cited in media reports have estimated that close to 100 employees may be impacted in the current cycle.

NDTV has seen intermittent rounds of exits since the Adani Group acquired control of the company in December 2022. Following the acquisition, the newsroom witnessed a wave of high-profile departures. The latest appointments and exits mark another phase of restructuring at the network.