Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2024 secures 23 brand partnerships on Zee TV and ZEE5

New Delhi: ZEE has onboarded 23 sponsors for this season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The lineup of sponsors represents various industries, including FMCG, automotive, and consumer durables.

The list of sponsors for the show on Zee TV:

Title Sponsor: Birla Opus Paints Co-Presenting Sponsors: Chocolate Horlicks and Cadbury Celebrations Co-Powered By sponsors: Smith & Jones Pasta Masala, Catch Masala and Clinic Plus Shampoo Special Partners: Vicks Double Power, Garnier Super UV Sunscreen, India Gate Basmati Rice, Dish TV, BKT Tires, and Yamaha Racing Associate Sponsors: Mastercard, Voltas Beko and Merino Laminates

The sponsors for the show on ZEE5 include Birla Opus Paints, Catch Masala, Dish TV, Manyavar Mohey, Lux Lyra, Luxor Writing, Airtel, and Saudi Arabia Tourism.

In a press statement, Zee wrote, “The exclusive participation of brands like Manyavar Mohey, Lux Lyra, Luxor Writing, Airtel, and Saudi Arabia Tourism further underscores the platform’s value proposition for advertisers. In-show integrations with Manyavar Mohey and Lux Lyra were particularly effective, organically showcasing their collections during the peak festive season.”

Integrations for brand sponsors on TV: Integrations appear during live performances, judging segments, and behind-the-scenes contestant stories, making sponsors an intrinsic part of the show’s storytelling.

Integrations for brand sponsors on ZEE5: The OTT app’s interactive ads, branded content, and in-app integrations help sponsors connect with tech-savvy younger audiences.

Social Media: With a presence across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa allowed sponsors to engage with viewers in real time.

Social media campaigns, behind-the-scenes content, and influencer partnerships ensured that brands like HUL, Capital Foods, Yamaha, and BKT Tyres reached their target demographics effectively, said the broadcaster.

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Digital and Broadcast Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprise, said, 'We are proud to have driven the return of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa with an impressive lineup of 23 esteemed sponsors this season. Our innovative approach to integrating brand partnerships across television, digital, and social media platforms enable us to create meaningful connections between brands and audiences. By strategically aligning our sponsors with the emotional journeys of the contestants, we not only amplify viewer engagement but also provide our partners with standout opportunities in a competitive marketplace. Securing such a diverse range of sponsors underscores our team's commitment and ability to deliver impactful solutions. We are glad that the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is reigniting musical passion among millions of viewers while delivering significant value to our partners.'"

Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, added, “The 2024 season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has truly struck a chord with audiences, thanks to the fresh panel of mentors who bring their unique musical styles and the exceptional calibre of talent that graces our stage week after week. The format has evolved with thoughtful content innovations, ensuring that each performance resonates deeply with viewers. This captivating blend of music, emotion, and storytelling has not only delighted our viewers but also attracted a strong lineup of advertisers who recognize the power of our platform. I’d like to thank both our viewers as well as sponsors for their continued faith and support towards Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Going forward, it will remain our constant endeavour to create significant value for our partners through creative brand integration strategies.”