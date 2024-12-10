Rupert Murdoch's bid to alter family trust rejected by court

New Delhi: A Nevada court has rejected Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to alter his family trust to consolidate control of his vast media empire under his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch.

According to the reports, the trust will continue to divide control equally among Murdoch's four oldest children—Lachlan, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence—upon his death.

Murdoch, aged 93, aimed to ensure that Lachlan would have unassailable control over key media assets like Fox News and News Corp, potentially securing the editorial direction of these outlets.

“However, the court found that both Rupert and Lachlan had acted in "bad faith" with this plan, labelling it a "carefully crafted charade" aimed at permanently securing Lachlan's executive roles without regard for the trust's other beneficiaries,” reports stated.