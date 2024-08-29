RIL announces the launch of Jio TV OS during its 47th AGM

New Delhi: Reliance-owned Jio announced the launch of JioTV OS during Reliance Industries’ 47th annual general meeting.

The new operating software by Jio is expected to build on the success of home broadband and Jio TV set-top boxes as the company continues to explore entertainment and smart living.

“Jio TV OS is made for your big TV screen, giving you a faster, smoother and more personalised experience. It's just like having a custom-made entertainment system at home. Jio TV OS supports cutting-edge home entertainment features like Ultra High Definition 4k vision and Dolby Atmos,” the company said.



Reliance’s new offering, the Jio TV OS, is an ecosystem bringing apps, live television and shows into one system. Additionally, HelloJio, the voice assistant, has been integrated into Jio TV OS, making the set-top box voice accessible.

Additionally, generative artificial intelligence technologies have been integrated into Hello Jio. Moreover, natural language understanding has been improved, which has improved the discoverability of content on the Jio set-top box.

Another feature unveiled during the AGM was that the Jio App Store has been integrated into the Jio TV OS, allowing users to enhance their experience. The Jio set-top box also gets immersive experiences available on the Jio App Store.