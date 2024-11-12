Reliance-Disney merger: Jio Star website goes live on November 12

New Delhi: The Jio Star website went live on November 12, coinciding with the completion of the Reliance-Disney Star merger.

Although the landing page currently displays “coming soon,” BestMediaInfo.com previously reported that the merged entity of Reliance and Disney Star would likely adopt the name “Jio Star.”

On November 10, sources informed BestMediaInfo.com that Star India employees’ emails had already transitioned to the new domain, jiostar.com, suggesting that “Jio Star” will indeed be the new entity’s name.

A Wikipedia page titled “Jio Star” has also been created, outlining the merger details and listing the channels under the combined portfolio.

An official announcement on the merger completion is expected following a board meeting led by Nita Ambani on Wednesday.

Reliance and The Walt Disney Company signed a non-binding agreement for the merger in December 2023. The deal was formally announced earlier this year on February 28.

It took exactly 6 months for both parties to successfully convince the competition watchdog and secure a green signal from CCI on August 28, albeit with a few riders. Then came the EU approval.

Nine months after the announcement of the deal, the new joint entity, likely to be called ‘Jio Star,’ is not only set to be born.