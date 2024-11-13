Reliance-Disney merger: Devika Prabhu exits Disney Star after 16-year

New Delhi: Devika Prabhu, Business Head for Kids and Infotainment at Disney & Star India, has exited her role after a 16-year tenure.

Prabhu joined in 2008 as Associate Director of Programming and Acquisitions for Disney's kids' channels.

By 2020, she had risen to VP and Business Head for Kids, Youth, and Infotainment TV, overseeing creative strategy and content for National Geographic and Disney Kids Network in India.

Prior to Disney, Prabhu held a role in strategic planning and research as Assistant VP at Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI).

Prabhu’s departure marks yet another key exit amid the ongoing merger process between Reliance and Disney Star, with the official announcement expected on November 18, 2024.

Her resignation follows those of other Disney Star leaders, including K Madhavan, Country Manager and President; Gurjeev Kapoor, Head of Distribution and International; Mihir Rale, Legal Head; and Sajith Sivanandan, Head of Disney+ Hotstar.