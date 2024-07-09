Rajat Sharma replaces Avinash Pandey as NBDA President

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has elected India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma as President.

In the past too, he served as NBDA President for six years until September 2022, after which Avinash Pandey, former CEO of ABP Network, took over the role.

“The Board of NBDA, which met on July 9, has unanimously elected Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, as the President of the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA)”, said the news body in a statement.

Commenting on the challenges facing news broadcasters, Sharma said, “The news industry is at a critical juncture and NBDA needs to collectively work together to advance the interests of the new genre, which is working under tremendous pressure. He stated that it is our responsibility to ensure that we are allowed to operate in a fearless atmosphere to deliver free and fair news".