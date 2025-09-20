0

Rajat Sharma re-elected NBDA President, Rahul Kanwal added to the board

MV Shreyams Kumar named VP; Anuradha Prasad Shukla appointed Honorary Treasurer

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has re-elected Rajat Sharma as President for the 2025–2026 term at its Board meeting held on September 19, 2025. 

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, has been named Vice-President, while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India, has been appointed Honorary Treasurer.

NBDA also announced the other members of its Board for the term:

  • Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

  • Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd.

  • Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor – Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

  • Dhruba Mukherjee, Director – ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

  • I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.

  • Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief – New Delhi Television Ltd.

  • Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director – Sun TV Network Ltd.

  • Rohit Gopakumar Velloli, CEO, TV Division – Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd.

Annie Joseph will continue as Secretary General of the Association.

The NBDA confirmed all appointments were unanimous and are effective for the 2025–2026 term. 

