Rajat Sharma re-elected NBDA President, Rahul Kanwal added to the board

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has re-elected Rajat Sharma as President for the 2025–2026 term at its Board meeting held on September 19, 2025.
MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, has been named Vice-President, while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India, has been appointed Honorary Treasurer.
NBDA also announced the other members of its Board for the term:
- Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
- Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd.
- Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor – Zee Media Corporation Ltd.
- Dhruba Mukherjee, Director – ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.
- I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.
- Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief – New Delhi Television Ltd.
- Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director – Sun TV Network Ltd.
- Rohit Gopakumar Velloli, CEO, TV Division – Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd.
Annie Joseph will continue as Secretary General of the Association.
The NBDA confirmed all appointments were unanimous and are effective for the 2025–2026 term.