Rajat Sharma re-elected NBDA President, Rahul Kanwal added to the board

New Delhi: The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) has re-elected Rajat Sharma as President for the 2025–2026 term at its Board meeting held on September 19, 2025.

MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing, has been named Vice-President, while Anuradha Prasad Shukla, Chairperson & Managing Director, News24 Broadcast India, has been appointed Honorary Treasurer.

NBDA also announced the other members of its Board for the term:

Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.





Rahul Joshi, Managing Director – Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd.





Kalli Purie Bhandal, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director – TV Today Network Ltd. Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor – Zee Media Corporation Ltd.





Anil Kumar Malhotra, Advisor – Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Dhruba Mukherjee, Director – ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.





Dhruba Mukherjee, Director – ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd.





I. Venkat, Director – Eenadu Television Pvt. Ltd. Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief – New Delhi Television Ltd.





Rahul Kanwal, CEO & Editor-in-Chief – New Delhi Television Ltd. Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director – Sun TV Network Ltd.





Mahesh Kumar Rajaraman, Managing Director – Sun TV Network Ltd. Rohit Gopakumar Velloli, CEO, TV Division – Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd.

Annie Joseph will continue as Secretary General of the Association.

The NBDA confirmed all appointments were unanimous and are effective for the 2025–2026 term.