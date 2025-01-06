Rajaraman S joins SPNI as Head - Content Strategy

New Delhi: Rajaraman S has joined Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) as the Head of Content Strategy.

Rajaraman has more than 20 years of experience in the media industry.

Announcing this new role on LinkedIn, Rajaraman shared a picture of his welcome/joining kit at Sony Pictures.

He has held various leadership roles at organisations such as Disney Star, Viacom18, Asianet, Hathway, Star TV, among others.

Before joining SPNI, he was the Head - Office of Country Manager, Disney Star India.

Rajaraman has a substantial chunk of his career dedicated to south region entertainment during his roles as EVP and Business Head - Colors Tamil, EVP (Strategy) at Asianet STAR Communications and Business Head, Asianet.

Rajaraman has also been a VP - finance at NDTV.

His long-standing career in media started with his role as senior manager - Finance at Vijay Television.