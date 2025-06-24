Rahul Shaw joins NDTV to lead its Experiential Business

New Delhi: NDTV has announced the appointment of Rahul Shaw to lead its experiential business, signalling a timely move into India’s fast-evolving, experience-driven economy.

With over 30 years of deep leadership across print, television, GECs, sports, radio, and brand activations, Shaw brings with him a rare combination of business vision and a proven track record of building scalable media assets, NDTV said in a press statement.

Shaw joins from TV Today Network, where he was leading the experiential business under Stage Aaj Tak after heading the advertising sales for the group’s flagship channels - Aaj Tak, India Today Television, and Good News Today.

He is widely credited with turning around the legacy channel Headlines Today into the high-growth, high-impact India Today TV, and with pioneering innovations like virtual advertising, which redefined revenue models for Indian broadcast.

NDTV termed his joining perfectly timed as India’s live events and experiential segment is projected to grow at 19% CAGR through 2027, with the organized events industry expected to cross Rs 202 billion. Ticketed events have grown fourfold in five years, driven by a shift in audience behaviour: today, Indians want more than content - they want connection, community, and curated experiences. And they are willing to pay for them.

Shaw’s appointment positions NDTV to meet this moment by shaping platforms that are credible, culturally resonant, and commercially scalable.

His mandate is to create flagship IPs, immersive formats, and large-scale, public-facing experiences, and to reach deep into Tier 2 and Tier 3 India, where audiences are growing more discerning, experience-hungry, and ready for formats that match their rising ambitions.

Shaw’s career spans leadership roles at Star India, Zee Entertainment, SET India, Turner International, NDTV Imagine, INX News, and Bennett Coleman & Co..

“NDTV is a brand that’s etched in public memory - for its trust, its poise, its sharp journalism, and for always being ahead of the curve in innovation. Today, we have an opportunity to extend that credibility into the world of immersive experiences to create conversations that are not only seen but felt. The audience today isn’t just looking to attend. They want to engage. And this is where the experiential business at NDTV comes in as a platform that delivers on that promise,” said Shaw.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, added, “Over several years, I have seen first-hand Rahul Shaw’s aggression and ambition and his ability to think and act big and bold. Shaw’s entry is a major force multiplier for NDTV at this stage in the journey of the business. I am extremely bullish on the prospects of the experiences economy and confident that NDTV can be a key player in this fast-growing vertical.”