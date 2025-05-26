Rahul Kanwal vows to ‘infuse new life’ into NDTV as CEO & Editor-in-Chief

New Delhi: Rahul Kanwal has formally taken charge as NDTV’s new Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief.

In this dual role, he will manage the entire business and editorial operations of NDTV.

A veteran journalist with over 25 years of experience, Kanwal has built a reputation as a prime-time anchor, election analyst and investigative reporter. He has previously held leadership roles, including News Director at India Today and Aaj Tak, and Executive Director at Business Today. His past stints include senior editorial roles at Headlines Today and Zee News.

Kanwal is an alumnus of the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School (HBS). A Chevening Scholar, Rahul studied journalism at Delhi University and completed a program in International Broadcast Journalism at Cardiff University. He is also a recipient of the Roy Peck Trust Grant for Hostile Environment Journalism and has received numerous awards for journalistic excellence.

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO – AMG Media Networks, said, “NDTV is a news super-brand that has stood for credibility and trust for nearly four decades through path-breaking journalism across television and digital platforms. With five new product launches over the past two years, NDTV continues to expand its footprint while remaining steadfast in its founding ethos. Rahul brings deep editorial insight, a passion for journalism, and proven leadership qualities that will be instrumental as we scale our presence across products and platforms.”

Kanwal said, “Like many in my generation, I grew up watching NDTV. I am supercharged about the prospect of infusing new life and energy into this marquee news brand. For years, NDTV has been the go-to brand for election coverage and big breaking news. I consider it a great honour to lead this storied media brand, and I am confident that NDTV will continue to rise to great heights of journalistic and business excellence. I look forward to working with the stellar teams at NDTV as we build on the extraordinary legacy of this great institution.”

The NDTV Board commended Pugalia for his exemplary leadership during a pivotal period of transformation and growth. The Board expressed that it would look forward to Sanjay’s continued guidance and support as a valued member. As Kanwal assumes the role, the Company is poised to advance confidently into the next phase of its strategic journey.