Rahul Kanwal to join NDTV as CEO from June 16

New Delhi: NDTV has announced the appointment of Rahul Kanwal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 16, 2025.

The broadcaster informed the BSE about the development following a Board of Directors meeting held on April 25, 2025. In its regulatory filing, the company stated, “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 25, 2025, has considered and approved the appointment of Rahul Kanwal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, with effect from June 16, 2025.”

Kanwal currently serves as the News Director at India Today and Aaj Tak, as well as the Executive Director at Business Today.

Over the course of his career, he has held senior editorial positions at Headlines Today and Zee News.

An alumnus of the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School, Kanwal is also a Chevening Scholar. He studied journalism at Delhi University and pursued a program in International Broadcast Journalism at Cardiff University.

Throughout his career, Kanwal has been recognised for his contributions to journalism, including receiving the Roy Peck Trust Grant for Hostile Environment Journalism and several awards for journalistic excellence.