PVR Inox teams up with Star Sports to bring live Premier League matches to theatres

New Delhi: PVR Inox has teamed up with Star Sports to bring live Premier League matches to theatres across major cities in India.

The screenings will kick off in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Kochi, Pune, and other major cities.

Following the success of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 screenings, Star Sports Select Screenings will debut with the Premier League as its first offering.

“Our collaboration with Star Sports aims to give Premier League fans an unmatched viewing experience. Watching these high-octane matches in theatres takes fan engagement to a new level, creating a community atmosphere where supporters can come together,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX.

“We at Star Sports are thrilled to bring the excitement of the Premier League to cinema screens across India. Star Sports “Select Screenings Premier League” allow fans to experience live matches in an immersive environment, surrounded by fellow supporters. It’s not just about watching football; it’s about creating a community where passionate fans can come together to celebrate the game. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience that captures the thrill of every goal, every tackle, and every moment of drama,” said Vikram Passi, Marketing Head, Star Sports Network.

The screenings kick off with the Chelsea vs. Arsenal match on November 10, 2024.