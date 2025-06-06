Puja Vohra joins Fox Corporation as CMO and EVP Ad Sales

New Delhi: Puja Vohra has joined Fox Corporation as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Advertising Sales, reporting to Jeff Collins, President, Advertising Sales, Marketing and Brand Partnerships.

In this newly created role, Vohra will be responsible for developing and executing ad sales marketing strategies spanning the FOX portfolio, which consists of FOX Entertainment, FOX News, FOX Sports and Tubi.

Her focus will be on positioning the collective value proposition across different offerings, creating unified messaging, and enabling sales teams to effectively sell the entire range of content, identifying customer needs and market trends within various segments of the portfolio.

This includes providing strategic leadership to drive business growth and market expansion.

"With extensive experience as both a B2B and B2C marketer, Puja's perfectly suited to this role to shape and amplify our portfolio's value proposition in the marketplace," said Collins. "I'm excited for her to lead our terrific marketing team as they continue to share our powerful FOX Advertising story."

"I'm thrilled to join Jeff and the team at this exciting time for Fox Corporation," said Vohra. "The momentum behind the portfolio is palpable, and I look forward to working with our talented marketers to drive growth and unlock new opportunities across the company."

Vohra has joined FOX from Paramount Global, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President, Marketing for Paramount+. Prior to that, she was Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing & Strategy for Showtime.

Before joining Paramount, Vohra was Chief Marketing Officer at Warner Media's truTV. In that capacity, she led brand positioning, marketing, creative, product, digital and social media.

Earlier in her career, she held several marketing positions within NBCUniversal including serving as Senior Vice President, Marketing for Oxygen Media, and Marketing Director for Bravo.

Born and raised in India, Vohra launched her marketing career with roles at Seagram India and MTV India.

Outside of work, Vohra serves on the Leadership Advisory Council for the Grameen Foundation and as a Board member for the Kinhaven Music School, Vermont.

She earned her bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi University, Hindu College, and an MBA in Marketing & Economics from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, India. She has also completed the Executive Management Program at Harvard Business School as well as the WICT Senior Executive Summit at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

Vohra begins her role on June 16.