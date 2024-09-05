Pro Panja League Season 2 returns on Oct 4

Delhi: India’s very own arm-wrestling league, Pro Panja League, returns for the second season from October 4, 2024 to October 20, 2024.

The league is continuing its partnership with Sony Sports Network ensuring extensive live coverage of the tournament on Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD channels every day from 7 00 pm onwards.



As part of the pre-launch buzz, Pro Panja League and Sony Sports Network had launched its campaign featuring superstar John Abraham championing the league and his film, Vedaa.



This season will feature a total of 180 arm-wrestlers from all parts of the country across 6 teams, competing against each other in the men’s, women’s and specially abled categories for the trophy.



Pro Panja League, co-founded by Bollywood actors and producers Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani along with Suniel Shetty as partner, previously held two editions of ranking tournaments, multiple mega matches along with several promotional events before the first season in 2023.



Expressing his thoughts ahead of Season 2, Pro Panja League co-owner Dabas, said, “The first season proved that there is a huge audience for the sport of Panja if presented in the right way and we are grateful for the audience's love. This season promises to be even more electrifying, with players realising the huge stakes involved and having prepared now on a different level altogether. We are committed to showcasing the best talent to bring Panja as Sports Entertainment to Bharat and are excited to be partnering with the Sony Sports Network again in this endeavour.”

Talking about the partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We believe in supporting home-grown leagues and are glad to continue our partnership with Pro Panja League as the broadcasters for the second season. We believe that the audience for arm-wrestling as a sport is growing in India and we are excited to be a part of driving up this momentum.”