Pro Govinda League Season 2 to be broadcast on Star Sports Network

Delhi: The Pro Govinda League, a celebration of the traditional sporting and cultural activity of Dahi Handi, will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Now in its second season, the Pro Govinda League is organised by leaders, including MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Chairman and Founder of the Pro Govinda League, Purvesh Parisha Pratap Sarnaik, League President, Mohomed Morani, League Director, Mazhar Nadiadwala, League Director, and Vihang Sarnaik, League Director, with the backing of the Maharashtra Government.

The finale of Season 2 of the Pro Govinda League will be held on August 18 at the Dome SVP Stadium and will be broadcast on Star Sports First 4pm onwards. The league will feature commentary in Hindi, with English and Marathi as language options.

Sixteen teams from across Maharashtra will battle it out for the top prize in one of the state's most prestigious competitions. Each team will showcase their athletic prowess and strong teamwork in forming human pyramids to perform the salami, a pre-qualification round.

Purvesh Parisha Pratap Sarnaik, League President, said, "Pro Govinda showcases our dedication to promoting athletic excellence while preserving our traditions and culture, fostering both cultural harmony and sporting spirit. Our vision is to inspire thousands of Govindas (players) from across the region, and we are thrilled to partner with Star Sports to elevate this league to a broader audience. We wish all the teams and their owners the very best for the competition."

Vihang Sarnaik, League Director, added, "Pro Govinda League 2024 is close to the hearts of everyone in Maharashtra, and we eagerly await the final day of the league. This year, we are expanding beyond Maharashtra, with Star Sports as our broadcast partner, helping us reach a larger audience. We wish all the teams and their owners the very best."

Mohomed Morani, League Director, said, "Pro Govinda League 2024 is a proud moment for everyone in Maharashtra, and we are honoured to be part of this special journey. The involvement of Star Sports, one of the country's leading channels, underscores the cultural significance and love for the Pro Govinda League. We look forward to entertaining viewers on 18th August."

Mazhar Nadiadwala, League Director, stated, "Pro Govinda 2024 is a celebration of Maharashtra's cultural vibrancy and sporting prowess, and we are ecstatic that it will be broadcast on television screens nationwide via Star Sports. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the state's rich culture and heritage to the nation, and we are confident of a great response from fans."