Prisha Dhatwalia & Karan Vohra starrer, Meri Bhavya Life to premiere on Colors

Mumbai: Starring Prisha Dhatwalia in the titular role and Karan Vohra as Rishank, Meri Bhavya Life’ premieres on April 30, 2025 at 7pm on Colors and JioHotstar.

It is a story of Bhavya, a plus-sized girl, played by Dhatwalia, whose life is intertwined with Rishank, played by Vohra.

Dhatwalia said, “It is incredibly empowering for me to step in Bhavya’s shoes. She is someone who doesn’t beg for love, she doesn’t bend to fit in - she stands her ground and owns her space in a world that tells her to shrink. That’s what makes Meri Bhavya Life so powerful - it’s not a makeover story, it’s a wake-up call. Through Bhavya, we’re calling out every rishta rejection, every backhanded compliment, every 'you’d be so pretty if…’ comment that plus-size women have been swallowing for years. There couldn’t have been a better launchpad than Colors - a channel that champions impactful stories that inspire positive change. This debut is everything I hoped for and more.”

Vohra said, “Let’s just say - people might love to hate my character, and honestly, that’s when I know I’ve done my job right! Rishank isn’t your typical TV hero. He’s flashy, fit, opinionated, and totally buys into the 'looks are everything' mindset. But beneath that perfectly sculpted exterior is a guy who's been brainwashed by a society that worships six-pack abs more than solid values. That’s what makes him so interesting — he's real, he's flawed, and he’s got a long way to go. Meri Bhavya Life is a mirror held up to the world we live in. It’s bold, it’s refreshing, and it challenges every stereotype in the book. Rishank’s journey is going to ruffle feathers, spark debates, and (hopefully!) get people talking — and I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”