Prime Volleyball League to return in October, Sony Sports to continue as broadcast partner

New Delhi: The fourth edition of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2025. The league will continue its association with Sony Sports Network, which will broadcast matches in the Indian subcontinent for the fourth consecutive year. Matches will also be live-streamed globally on PVL’s official YouTube channel.

In addition to live matches, the YouTube channel will feature match highlights, recaps, behind-the-scenes content, and other programming aimed at enhancing viewer engagement.

Commenting on the continued partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Prime Volleyball League. We are committed to the growth of homegrown leagues and our association with PVL is a testament to that. We are looking forward to a dynamic season this year with some of the brightest Volleyball stars taking the centre stage.”

Tuhin Mishra, Co-Founder and MD, Baseline Ventures, said, “This is a big moment for Indian volleyball. Sony Sports Network returning for a fourth straight season validates the league’s growing impact. And we’re excited to use our presence on YouTube as a game-changing step toward taking PVL to a truly global and younger audience. These partnerships will significantly expand the reach of PVL and bring our exciting brand of volleyball to a wider audience. With the player auction in Calicut and the season starting on October 2nd, we are gearing up for our biggest and most exciting season yet.”

The player auction for Season 4 is scheduled for June 8 in Calicut at 9:30 AM. The auction will be streamed live on the league’s YouTube page, where franchises will finalise their team rosters.