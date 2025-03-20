President Murmu warns against AI-driven misinformation at Ramnath Goenka Awards

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday underscored the critical role of free and fair journalism in upholding democracy, while also cautioning against the growing threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) and misinformation.

The Indian Express Group held the 19th edition of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism at The Oberoi in New Delhi on Wednesday. A total of 27 winners across 20 categories were awarded for outstanding journalism in 2023.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, President Murmu also stressed the importance of ground reporting besides having a robust newsroom with research capabilities, a view that had been advocated by former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

"The importance of free and fair journalism for democracy cannot be overestimated. If the citizens are not well-informed, the democratic processes lose their very meaning," she said while emphasising the media's role as the "Fourth Estate" as it plays a vital role in a modern state.

"As such, all of us have stakes in the health of this sector," she added.

The president during her speech focused on the rising concerns surrounding AI and misinformation.

"We hope that we will soon reach a stage when malicious content will be weeded out, and the so-called post-truth will go out of currency," Murmu said, highlighting the dangers of deep fakes and other AI-driven misuses.

She urged the media for proactive campaigns to educate citizens, particularly the younger generation, about these pitfalls.

"In fact, the hazard of deep fakes and other misuses of artificial intelligence compel us to sensitise all citizens about this critical aspect of news.

"The young generation, in particular, should be educated to spot the bias and the agenda in any form of news report or analysis," she said, adding developing that critical faculty among young minds is indispensable for the future of the nation in general too.

Talking about the potential of the AI to disrupt journalism, she said "empathy" is a weapon that can beat the machines.

"Machines have already started compiling and editing reports. The day might not be far when they would be able to carry out most of the work of journalists.

"What they lack, however, is empathy, which will be the one ingredient that can help journalists beat AI. Journalism based on human values is not going to be extinct ever," she said.

President Murmu also spoke about the challenges facing the journalism industry, including the need for sustainable business models that prioritise quality reporting.

She stressed the importance of ground reporting and the necessity of robust newsrooms with research capabilities, echoing the sentiments of the former president Kalam. "News gathering, which is the soul of journalism, must be strengthened," she said.

"You need to devote more resources in encouraging the culture of reporting from the ground. You cannot do that unless you have a viable 'business model' for the sustenance," she said.

While paying rich tributes to Indian Express newspaper group founder Ramnath Goenka, the president highlighted his unwavering commitment to press freedom, particularly during the Emergency when the newspaper published a blank editorial.

It became a "telling symbol of a free press as well as a sign of hope for the restoration of democratic rights", she said.

"Goenka ji's audacity was guided by the values he must have learned from our freedom movement," she said, recalling his dedication to serving fellow citizens.

The president said that leading news platforms around the world have been grappling with this challenge for some time. The president congratulated the award winners, commending their dedication to human values and their commitment to giving voice to the marginalised. She also praised the inclusion of regional language journalism in the awards, recognising its vital role in highlighting ground realities across the country.

"The Ramnath Goenka awards have contributed to the process of raising the bar of excellence in Indian journalism, and thus enriching the roots of our democracy," she said, urging journalists to continue upholding the highest standards of their profession.

The president said that earlier, newspapers and magazines sought to offer qualitative reporting and analysis, and readers bought their copies.

"A sufficient number of readers meant a good platform for advertisers, who subsidised the costs. In recent decades, however, this model has been replaced by many hybrid models. Their success must be measured by their effect on the quality of journalism," Murmu said.

She said there are only a limited number of sources of funding the world over -- it could be the corporate entities or the reader.

"While the first two have their own advantages and limitations, the third option of keeping the reader at the centre is the most preferable option. It has only one limitation: sustaining that model seems difficult," she said.

The stories recognised this year have been selected by an eminent jury comprising B N Srikrishna, former Supreme Court judge; Prof C Raj Kumar, founding Vice Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University; Prof K G Suresh, former Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and former Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication; Rohini Nilekani, Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co-founder and Director of EkStep; and S Y Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner.

The Ramnath Goenka Awards for Excellence in Journalism were established by The Indian Express group in 2005 as part of the centenary celebrations of its founder Ramnath Goenka.

"As stakeholders, we all should work towards creating more awareness on this issue. I believe that profitability on one hand and the responsibility to the reader are not mutually exclusive; indeed, they can be complementary," she said.