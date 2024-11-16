President Murmu to honour Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman winners on Nov 23

New Delhi: The National Capital is all set to host its extraordinary annual celebration of literary brilliance as India’s “Sabse Tez” news channel, Aaj Tak, brings the sixth edition of ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’ to Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium from November 22 to 24.

On November 23, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will take centre stage to honour luminaries and emerging talents at the ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman’.

At the heart of this year’s celebration is the conferment of the ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Gulzar, one of India’s most iconic poets, lyricists, and filmmakers. A legend whose works transcend generations, Gulzar has shaped India’s literary and cinematic identity with masterpieces like ‘Raavi Paar,’ ‘Raat, Chaand aur Main,’ and unforgettable films such as ‘Aandhi,’ ‘Mausam,’ and ‘Maachis.’

Born in 1934 in Dina village (now in Pakistan), Gulzar—whose real name is Sampooran Singh Kalra—defied humble beginnings and early hardships to rise as a creative genius regarded and respected across the world. His journey from being a car mechanic to a literary giant is a testament to his passion and perseverance. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Gulzar’s accolades include the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, an Oscar, a Grammy, and the Sahitya Akademi Award.

As part of this honour, he will receive Rs 11 lakh, a commemorative plaque, and a citation, reaffirming his status as a beacon of literary excellence and the pride of all Indians.

The ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman’ will also recognise outstanding contributions across seven other categories:

Best Work (Male Author)

Best Work (Female Author)

Popular Author Award

Indian Language Literature Award

Emerging Talent Awards

Winners, carefully selected by a distinguished jury, will be awarded cash prizes ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000, alongside commemorative plaques and citations.

The ‘Aaj Tak Sahitya Jagriti Samman’ was launched last year in collaboration with the Jagriti Foundation as part of ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’, now India’s largest literary festival celebrating the richness of Indian languages and literature. This year’s edition promises to elevate the festival’s legacy with thought-provoking sessions, cultural dialogues, and a distinguished gathering of literary minds. No festival in India brings literary icons and their admirers together like ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’.

Last year, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to celebrated poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla. With President Droupadi Murmu honouring this year’s winners, the event stands as a powerful tribute to India’s literary heritage and a momentous occasion in the nation’s cultural calendar

"The "Sahitya Jagriti Samman" award reaffirms our group's deep commitment to Indian literature. Through the "Sahitya Jagriti Samman," we have been honouring the writers and their contributions who have enriched society and culture with their works. We express our gratitude to the Honorable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will be present on this special occasion to present the 'Sahitya Jagriti Samman.' Her support makes this award ceremony even more prestigious,” Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group.