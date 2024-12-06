President Droupadi Murmu confers National Award on Star Sports

New Delhi: Star Sports has been honoured with the National Award in the category of Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2024 for its Sign Language and Descriptive Commentary Feed.

This initiative, introduced for major sporting events in 2024, was recognised for its impact on Deaf, Hard-of-Hearing and Visually Impaired fans.

The award was presented at a ceremony in the first week of December in New Delhi, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the honour.

Star Sports introduced the Sign Language and Descriptive Commentary Feed to make live sports accessible to all fans, breaking communication barriers for those with hearing and visual impairments. This service features real-time sign language interpreters and specialised descriptive commentary, enabling deaf, hard-of-hearing, and visually impaired viewers to fully enjoy the excitement of the game.

"We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious National Award. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. At Star Sports, our mission is to unite sports fans by breaking down barriers to access and engagement, ensuring all fans can enjoy the experience. Sign language and Descriptive Commentary feed is a vital part of that mission, and this recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and making sports accessible for all,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.