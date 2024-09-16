President Droupadi Murmu addresses women safety at News18 SheShakti Summit 2024

New Delhi: In a special message at the News18 SheShakti Summit 2024, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a pack of topics surrounding women’s empowerment, their safety and struggle.

Addressing the summit that celebrated women propelling India to the global forefront, President Murmu said, “Women are, in fact, the true manifestation of power. The real strength of our nation lies in the empowerment of women. Our women have always demonstrated resilience, strength, and courage, moving forward despite all obstacles.”

Murmu also added in her speech, “This initiative by Network18 aims to honour those women who have achieved extraordinary feats beyond the limitations of gender. These women have set incredible examples, breaking all boundaries, challenging discriminatory standards, and achieving tremendous success by shattering stereotypes.”

News18 SheShakti returned with Season 2, under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers’. This year’s summit talks about how women are redefining success and driving transformative change.