Prasar Bharati to conduct auctions for vacant DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots on August 20

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati will conduct its 90th online e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on the DD Free Dish platform on August 20, 2025.

Successful bidders will occupy the slots from August 29, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Channels will compete within genre-language buckets, with reserve prices ranging from Rs 9.60 crore for Hindi/Urdu GECs (Bucket A+) to Rs 1.76 crore for regional language channels in Bucket R.

Other categories include Hindi/Urdu movie and music (Bucket A), sports and Bhojpuri (Bucket B), news (Bucket C), devotional, Marathi, Punjabi, English news, and certain regional languages (Bucket D).

Prasar Bharati said that if a particular Indian language is represented on DD Free Dish by any channel(s) under Bucket 'R' for 2 years continuously, then that concerned language shall be deemed as represented and it shall be shifted from Bucket 'R' to Bucket 'D' from next year.

Broadcasters must ensure 75% of monthly programming matches their declared genre and language, excluding ads. Violations may lead to slot cancellation.

Applications are to be submitted online with documents in PDF format, alongside a non-refundable Rs 25,000 processing fee and a Rs 1.5 crore participation fee via demand draft or electronic transfer.

The last date for submission of applications and proof of deposit of participation fees through RTGS or original Demand Draft is August 18, 2025 (Monday) by 03.00 pm.

Additional requirements include an integrity pact, authorisation of a representative, and prescribed undertakings.