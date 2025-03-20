Prasar Bharati-Sudhir Chaudhary contract is a win-win

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has partnered with renowned television anchor Sudhir Chaudhary's production house, Essprit Productions Private Limited.

The agreement will see Chaudhary's team produce an hourly show for DD News, leveraging his expertise to boost the channel's ratings.

This partnership is a significant win for Prasar Bharati, as it brings on board a seasoned journalist with a proven track record. Chaudhary's show is expected to attract a large and engaged audience, increasing DD News' market share and relevance. His personal time and money investment is slated to give it more accountability.

The agreement is structured to provide value for money, with Essprit Productions committing to deliver high-quality content within a competitive budget. The Rs 15 crore annual payment is within the CBC-approved rate, ensuring accountability.

Key highlights of the agreement include ensuring Prasar Bharati gets value for its investment.

Here is the summary of the draft agreement:

1. Overview: M/s Essprit Productions Pvt Ltd and Chaudhary will produce a one-hour exclusive show airing five days a week on DD News, totalling 260 episodes per year.

2. Nomination route: The engagement is proposed on a nomination basis under Rule 194 (Clauses iii and iv) of GFR 2017, bypassing competitive bidding processes.

3. Selection process: A Search-and-Selection Committee, chaired by Ashok Tandon, identified Chaudhary based on his ‘credibility’, ‘TRP record’, and social media presence, noting market leaders may not join regular tendering.

4. Remuneration: After five meetings between February 6-20, 2025, the reconstituted committee agreed with Essprit Productions on Rs. 15 crore per annum, within the CBC-approved rate of Rs. 28.60 crore plus tax for 260 one-hour shows (dated May 24, 2012).

5. Policy exemptions: The 244th Management Committee approved deviations from the Content Sourcing Policy-2024, including:

Payment terms: Monthly fees and advance adjustments (Clause 7.7) differ from CSP-2024’s tranche-based payments (Clause 2.6a).

Monthly fees and advance adjustments (Clause 7.7) differ from CSP-2024’s tranche-based payments (Clause 2.6a). Termination clause: A six-month notice period with a three-month buyout option (Clause 5.2) contrasts with CSP-2024’s one-month notice (Para 2.10.i).

A six-month notice period with a three-month buyout option (Clause 5.2) contrasts with CSP-2024’s one-month notice (Para 2.10.i). Wardrobe credits: Clause 3.6 allows Essprit to display third-party wardrobe credits with DD News’ consent.

Clause 3.6 allows Essprit to display third-party wardrobe credits with DD News’ consent. Intellectual property rights: Clause 8 assigns copyright to DD News but grants Essprit a royalty-free license for marketing and sales, with a separate agreement approved.

6. Travel and stay: Clause 4.6 states DD News will cover business class travel and five-star hotel stays (or equivalent) for Chaudhary and team when required, at its own cost with Essprit’s prior approval.

7. Scope of work: Essprit Productions will provide research, production, and scripting support for the show, utilising DD News infrastructure like studios and hardware.