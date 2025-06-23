Prasar Bharati jobs: MIB invites applications for roles in finance and personnel

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a recruitment notice for the posts of Member (Finance) and Member (Personnel) on the Prasar Bharati Board.

These are full-time positions with a six-year tenure or until the incumbent reaches the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

The roles carry the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary to the Government of India, at Level-15 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

The Member (Finance) will be responsible for overseeing all financial matters of Prasar Bharati, while the Member (Personnel) will manage the broadcaster’s human resources and administrative functions.

The appointments will be made by the President of India based on recommendations from a committee chaired by the Vice President.

These posts carry the rank and pay of an Additional Secretary to the Government of India (Level-15, Rs 67,000–79,000 as per 6th CPC pre-revised).

MIB said that eligible candidates from the government, public sector, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, or private sector must demonstrate extensive experience in senior management roles in organisations. Preference will be given to candidates holding MBA degrees in finance or personnel management, depending on the applied role.

Applicants from government and public sector entities must route their submissions through proper channels along with vigilance clearance, cadre clearance, integrity certificate, and ACRs/APARs for the period April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024.

Those who had earlier applied against the Ministry’s advertisement published in Employment News (November 25–December 1, 2023) and continue to meet the eligibility criteria are allowed to apply again.

Applications for the board positions must be submitted in the prescribed proforma to the Director (BAP), Room No. 664, ‘A’ Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001, by July 12, 2025. Full details, including application forms and eligibility criteria, are available on the Ministry’s website: https://mib.gov.in → Offerings → Vacancies.