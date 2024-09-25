Prasar Bharati invites proposals for sourcing of programme, films

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati on Tuesday issued notices for inviting proposals for sourcing of already produced programs and feature films on license fee/royalty for its digital and linear platforms.

The pubcaster said that all the applications will be processed as per the guidelines laid out in the Content Sourcing Policy - 2024 notified last month.

“Programme should not be older than 3 years from the date of release of this notice and not yet premiered or showcased on any other Digital Platform (In case of Exclusive Digital Rights) or Television Network (In case of Exclusive TV Rights),” the pubcaster said.

However, this period will be 5 years for the feature films which have U or U/A CBFC Certificate in case of satellite rights.

In the case of digital rights, feature films without CBFC Certificate can also apply but will only be cleared after a detailed preview, Prasar Bharati clarified.

The pubcaster said that it would source approximately 50 feature films as per the requirement of the launch of its OTT platform and weekly drop till end of current financial year.

Prasar Bharati would evaluate the content on the basis of five parameters and consider those scoring over 75 out of 100 points.

The last date for the submission of applications is October 20, 2024.