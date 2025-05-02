Prasar Bharati invites applications for e-auction of DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has announced the 87th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD Free Dish for the period from May 20, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

The auction process will tentatively be held on May 13, 2025. To participate, eligible channels must submit their applications, along with a participation fee of Rs 1.5 crore and a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 25,000.

The auction is open to private satellite television channels, with applications invited under the established Phase-III policy guidelines.

The NIA outlines comprehensive eligibility criteria, including submission of valid downlinking/uplinking permissions, proof of genre and language classification, and content schedules.

Applicants must also submit an undertaking to maintain at least 75% of programming in the declared genre and language, excluding ads and promos. Channels not yet operational must provide intent documentation and proposed content schedules.

The application process mandates the signing of an Integrity Pact, affirming zero tolerance for corrupt practices. Independent external monitors, appointed in consultation with the Central Vigilance Commission, will oversee adherence to ethical conduct throughout the e-auction process.

This auction round is expected to attract regional broadcasters and emerging networks eyeing wider national reach through DD Free Dish.