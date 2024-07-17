Prasar Bharati invites applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Freedish

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots on the DD Freedish DTH Platform for the period from August 1, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

The 80th e-auctions will be tentatively held on July 24, 2024.

Bidding in the e-auction of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genres and languages channels at a reserve price of Rs 1,34,49,000.

The e-auction will be conducted as per the e-auction Methodology for allotment of DD Freedish slots to private TV channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023, and subsequent amendments dated December 13, 2023, which are available on the Prasar Bharati website.

In the notice, Prasar Bharati stated that interested broadcasters may apply online at https://fdslots.prasarbharati.org and upload all requisite documents as prescribed in the application.

“Please note that it is mandatory to pay the non-refundable processing fee of Rs 25,000 online at the above portal to apply. The participation fee of Rs 10,00,000 is to be paid only through a demand draft,” it wrote.

For unsuccessful bidders, the participation fee will be refunded within three weeks of the declaration of the results of the e-auction. After the successful conduct of the e-auction, a 'Letter of Allotment' will be issued by Prasar Bharati to the successful bidder.

The e-auction of the vacant DD Freedish MPEG-2 slots, initially scheduled for July 16, 2024, has been rescheduled to July 24, 2024, sources close to the development informed BestMediaInfo.com.

Prasar Bharati opened applications for the allotment of these slots on July 8, for the period from July 24, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

The deadline for submitting applications, originally set for July 15, has now been extended to July 23, 2024.

