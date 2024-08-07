Prasar Bharati extends DG application deadline for Doordarshan and Akashvani to Aug 20

New Delhi: Prasar Bharti has announced a 15-day extension for receiving applications for the posts of Director General of Doordarshan and Akashvani. The last date for receiving applications was July 22, 2024.

The revised last date for receiving applications has been extended by 15 days to August 20, 2024.

Additionally, the vacancies fall under the category of level 16 with remuneration of Rs 2,05,000 to Rs 2,40,000 of Pay Matrix under the 7th CPC by promotion/deputation.

The circular further states that the particulars in the prescribed proforma (in duplicate) of the willing and eligible officers, who could be spared in the event of selection, may be sent to the organisation addressed to the Deputy Director of PBRB Cell.

The application has to be submitted within 15 days of the extension circular, with complete CR dossiers or photocopies of the last five years' ACRs/ APARs attested by an officer, an Under Secretary or an equivalent position.