Prasar Bharati extends deadline for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slot e-auction

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has extended the last date for submission of applications for the 90th e-auction of vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD Free Dish.

The public broadcaster announced that the deadline has now been pushed to August 20, 2025, till 3:00 pm. The e-auction is tentatively scheduled to take place on August 22, 2025.

Earlier, the last date for submission of applications was August 18, 2025.

Prasar Bharati clarified that all other terms and conditions, including the round-wise starting reserve price and eligibility buckets for the mid-year auction, will remain unchanged as per the original notification dated August 11, 2025.