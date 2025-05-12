Advertisment

0

Television

Prasar Bharati extends deadline for 87th DD Free Dish e-auction to May 18

The online e-auction is now tentatively scheduled for May 19, 2025 (Monday)

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Prasar_Bharati_House
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has extended the application deadline for the 87th e-auction of vacant MPEG-2 slots on the DD Free Dish platform. 

According to a notification issued on May 8, 2025, the last date for submitting applications has been moved to May 18, 2025, 3:00 p.m. 

The online e-auction is now tentatively scheduled for May 19, 2025 (Monday).

The e-auction, covering the period from May 28, 2025, to March 31, 2026, will be conducted to allocate vacant MPEG-2 slots on a pro-rata basis. 

Prasar Bharati has clarified that all other terms and conditions outlined in its previous notification, dated April 29, 2025, remain unchanged for this mid-year auction.

MPEG-2 e-auctions MPEG-2 Prasar Bharati
Advertisment
 