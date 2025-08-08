Prasar Bharati and AEx SPORT sign MoU to broadcast Global League Wrestling in India

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has entered into a strategic partnership with AEx SPORT, the sports innovation arm of UK-based AdiGroupe, to bring Global League Wrestling (GLW) to Indian audiences. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see GLW broadcast on DD Sports and streamed across Prasar Bharati’s digital platform Waves and All India Radio.

Touted as the first professional wrestling league of its kind in India and the Asia-Pacific region, GLW is scheduled to be officially unveiled on September 17, 2025, with its broadcast launch slated for October 4. The inaugural season will span 40 weeks and include family-oriented programming.

The collaboration is expected to combine Prasar Bharati’s national broadcast reach across television, radio and digital platforms with AEx SPORT’s content, production, and branding capabilities to build a new format of sports entertainment.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, said, “This marks a new era for Indian pro-wrestling. The idea is to catapult the Indian sports to the global standards. Building on our existing partnerships with Hockey India, the Handball Association of India, PGTI, and others, this partnership reinforces our commitment to promote a variety of sports and will give India’s next generation of youth and athletes a national platform.”

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added,“This partnership underscores Prasar Bharati’s continued commitment to delivering engaging, culturally resonant, and high-quality content to Indian audiences. GLW introduces a new genre of youth-led programming that combines traditional Indian storytelling with international sports entertainment standards.”

GLW has been developed with an emphasis on Indian cultural context while adopting global production values, narrative styles and character development. The show is expected to feature original storylines and a production format designed for general audiences.

Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman, AdiGroupe and AEx SPORT, stated, “GLW is part of AEx SPORT’s broader mission to build immersive and inclusive sports-based cultural experiences for sports fans worldwide. We are dedicating GLW to India on the auspicious day of 17 September, to build Indian youth’s pride and self-confidence through competitiveness and excellence in sports entertainment, and provide an opportunity for Indian pro-wrestling talent to shine on a global stage.”

The Great Khali, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has been named Brand Ambassador and Talent Commissioner for GLW. In this capacity, he will support talent development and creative direction for the league.

He said, “Wrestling transformed my life and gave me a global platform. GLW presents a serious, structured, and entertaining opportunity for the next generation of Indian athletes to follow that same path. GLW will help them shine on Indian and global stages, on our own terms.”