Pogo celebrates 7 years of Little Singham with new episodes and movies

Delhi: Little Singham is set to celebrate his seventh birthday on August 15. This action-comedy series is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with Pogo and Reliance Animation.

Celebrating this, Pogo is set to host a weeklong extravaganza of new episodes and movies featuring Little Singham and his police team Hawaldar Karate, Inspector Kavya and Chiki using their intelligence and bravery to ensure the safety of Mirchi Nagar.

Pogo has also launched a brand-new birthday bang song, inviting fans to chant and dance along with Little Singham and his Pogo gang.

The ‘Police ki Vardi and Sher ka dum’ cop has new episodes airing from August 11, every day at 3:30 pm. A special Big Picture episode of Little Singham: Narkasur & Kans – Andhera aur Dhwansh, is also set to air every Sunday at 12:15 pm. In this storyline, Little Singham must summon all his courage and ingenuity to thwart the evil duo, Narkasur and Kans, who plan to plunge Singham City into chaos and darkness.

Speaking about the show, Uttam Pal Singh, South Asia Head of Kids Cluster, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Little Singham is a character and universe that instantly climbed the popularity charts on Pogo with fans engaging and reciprocating the love and joy of bravery and determination. As we mark this special occasion with exciting new episodes, movies and Big Pictures throughout the week and on Independence Day, Pogo remains committed to continue innovating and building the much-loved Little Singham universe that resonates with kids and families.”

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation, said, “We are thrilled to continue our journey with Pogo, bringing to life the beloved crime fighting team of Little Singham in various engaging formats in exciting storylines. The success of Little Singham reflects the deep connection audiences feel with the character and its adventures filled with action and comedy. As we celebrate another milestone, we’re reminded of the love and enthusiasm that has fueled this journey, and we’re excited to keep sharing new stories that captivate and inspire our young fans.”

The 2D movie ‘Tanashah se Takkar’ was aired on August 11 at 1:15pm. A 3D telefeature ‘Naagsingham aur Sarpkaaal ka vaar’ will air on August 18 at 1:15pm.