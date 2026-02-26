New Delhi: Narendra Modi is set to deliver the keynote address at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026, organised by News18 Network, in New Delhi on February 27–28.

The summit, themed “Spotlighting Bharat’s Rise: Driven by Strength Within", will focus on India’s global position and domestic policy direction through a series of discussions involving policymakers, diplomats, business leaders and cultural figures. According to the organisers, the forum will examine issues linked to economic growth, geopolitical positioning and long-term strategic priorities.

The two-day event will feature participation from Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, as well as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The diplomacy and strategic affairs segment is expected to include George Yeo, former Foreign Minister of Singapore; General Sir Nick Carter, former Chief of Defence Staff of the United Kingdom; and Carlos M. Gutierrez, former US Secretary of Commerce.

Ambassadors scheduled to participate include May-Elin Stener of Norway, Philipp Ackermann of Germany and Jan Thesleff of Sweden.

Industry and innovation discussions will feature investor Ramesh Damani; David Tait, CEO of the World Gold Council; Dr Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems; and Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-founder of DeepTech Bharat Foundation.

Other participants listed for sessions on defence, technology and public discourse include Rajesh Kumar Singh, Defence Secretary of India; Sunil Ambekar of the RSS; technology commentator Patrick McGee; military aviation historian Tom Cooper; and defence scholar Adrian Fontanellaz.

The summit will also include sessions featuring public figures from culture and sport, including actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut, badminton player Saina Nehwal, former Indian hockey captain PR Sreejesh, cricketers Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal, former cricketer Mithali Raj, and actors Anil Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

The proceedings will be broadcast and live-streamed across News18 Network platforms, as well as on CNBC-TV18 and CNBC Awaaz, from 10:00 AM onwards on both days.