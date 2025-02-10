PM Modi to address industry titans at ET Now Global Business Summit 2025

New Delhi: A flagship initiative of The Times Group, ET NOW Global Business Summit has earned its place as Asia’s premier thought leadership platform, where the most influential voices come together to drive change. This year’s theme, Evolve, Emerge, Expand, reflects the monumental shifts redefining the global economic and industrial landscape. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again gracing the summit, his visionary insights will offer a roadmap for navigating these dynamic changes and unlocking new avenues for growth and innovation.

In its 9th edition, The Times Group ET Now Global Business Summit continues its legacy of fostering transformative dialogues at Taj Place, New Delhi.

At the 2024 edition of the summit, Prime Minister Modi delivered a compelling keynote, promising a transformative economic trajectory for India. He assured the nation’s rise as a global economic powerhouse, highlighting a strong growth rate, a declining fiscal deficit, and India’s positive reception at Davos. He envisioned India becoming the world’s third-largest economy, backed by a bold 30-year roadmap fuelled by super-skills. Today, as committed, that vision is being realized—India’s economy continues to grow at an impressive pace, fiscal discipline remains a priority, and the country is solidifying its position as a global leader in innovation, manufacturing, and digital transformation.

As the architect of India’s economic and global resurgence, Prime Minister Modi will deliver a keynote that will provide critical insights into India’s expanding global footprint, sustainable economic progress, and the role of collaboration in an interconnected world.

